The Latest: Mexican Druglord “El Chapo” is in US Courthouse

January 20, 2017 9:29 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman facing drug trafficking and other charges in the United States (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse on Friday to await his appearance before a federal judge.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

1:15 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal courthouse Friday.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

The brazen slip was highly embarrassing for the Mexican government. Guzman has fought extradition since his recapture last year.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically-motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

