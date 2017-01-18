Weather Will Become More Extreme By End Of The Century, Study Finds

(CBS Local) – As most of the country is stuck in the middle of winter (angry stare directed at Florida, Southern California and others. You know who you are), it’s natural to let our minds slip to the nicer days of the year.

Those days that aren’t cold and windy, nor hot and humid. Unfortunately the Earth will have ten fewer such days by the end of the century, according to a study led by Karin van der Wiel, a meteorology researcher at Princeton University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But, you know, in ardent scientific terms, how would those fleeting days be better described?

“It’s the type of weather where you can go outside and do something fun,” said Karin van der Wiel. “It’s not too cold. It’s not too hot. It’s not too humid.”

Oh, okay, cool.

Currently, the world averages 74 ‘mild’ days a year. Some of those days will vanish and it’s predicted to be 70 by 2035 then 64 within the last two decades of the century.

On average, New York will lose two weeks of mild days during the summer, though a lot of those will be gained in the fall. They’ll have a net loss of six of those days per year, while Washington will lose a net of 13 days. Miami will lose its only mild summer day and nearly a month of spring and fall mild days by 2100. Other American cities will also lose those days: Atlanta, 12, Chicago, nine, and Denver, six.

Outside of this country, tropical regions will have it toughest. According to the study most of Africa, eastern South America and northern Australia will lose the most mild days. Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro is predicted to drop 40 mild days.

“The changes are more dramatic in parts of the developing world, where you have high concentrations of populations,” said Sarah Kapnick, study co-author and NOAA climate scientist.