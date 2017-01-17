The Latest: Uncle Says Orlando Shooter’s Widow is Innocent

10:45 a.m.

A family member says the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter is a victim herself and innocent of charges of helping her husband in the months leading up to the June massacre.

Al Salman, uncle of 30-year-old Noor Salman, said Tuesday that his niece knew nothing of her husband’s plan to attack the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people. He said his niece was a “simple and innocent” woman who was physically and mentally abused by husband Omar Mateen.

Noor Salman’s attorney said at a brief court hearing that he’ll seek her release from jail pending trial. Salman said little and looked sadly back at her uncle as she was led back to jail.

A judge scheduled another hearing Wednesday to formally appoint a lawyer to represent Salman, discuss transporting her to Florida to face federal charges and her possible release pending trial.

___

8 a.m.

Authorities say the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested at her family’s home in the small community of Rodeo outside of San Francisco.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says 30-year-old Noor Salman was arrested by the FBI on Monday. She is being held in at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Jail records on Monday had stated Salman was arrested about 30 miles away in Dublin. The reason for the discrepancy wasn’t clear.

A two-count indictment says that between April and June of last year, Salman “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group.

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

____

7:05 a.m.

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.