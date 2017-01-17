The Latest: Uncle Says Orlando Shooter’s Widow is Innocent

January 17, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: orlando shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A family member says the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter is a victim herself and innocent of charges of helping her husband in the months leading up to the June massacre.

Al Salman, uncle of 30-year-old Noor Salman, said Tuesday that his niece knew nothing of her husband’s plan to attack the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people. He said his niece was a “simple and innocent” woman who was physically and mentally abused by husband Omar Mateen.

Noor Salman’s attorney said at a brief court hearing that he’ll seek her release from jail pending trial. Salman said little and looked sadly back at her uncle as she was led back to jail.

A judge scheduled another hearing Wednesday to formally appoint a lawyer to represent Salman, discuss transporting her to Florida to face federal charges and her possible release pending trial.

___

8 a.m.

Authorities say the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested at her family’s home in the small community of Rodeo outside of San Francisco.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says 30-year-old Noor Salman was arrested by the FBI on Monday. She is being held in at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Jail records on Monday had stated Salman was arrested about 30 miles away in Dublin. The reason for the discrepancy wasn’t clear.

A two-count indictment says that between April and June of last year, Salman “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group.

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

____

7:05 a.m.

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia