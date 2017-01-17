Bill Would Require Corroboration in Sexual Assault Cases

January 17, 2017 10:46 AM
New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fierce debate is expected in New Hampshire over a bill that would require sexual assault victims to corroborate their testimony if the defendant has no prior related convictions.

Lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday on the legislation. Existing law doesn’t require a victim to corroborate testimony.

Republican Rep. William Marsh is the prime sponsor. He says he filed the bill after learning about the case of Foad Afshar, a New Hampshire psychotherapist who was convicted last year of molesting an underage client during a session. Afshar denies the allegations.

The bill doesn’t specify what counts as corroboration.

Another bill before the committee would change the word “victim” to “complainant” in the sexual assault statute.

Domestic violence advocacy groups oppose both bills. Prosecutors, police and victims are expected to testify.

