Universal Orlando’s New Ride, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Opening in April 2017

The Tonight Show will take the show on the road to Universal Orlando Resort from April 3rd through 6th to celebrate the attraction’s grand opening

Orlando, Fla. (January 12, 2017) – Today, Universal Orlando Resort announced that its newest ride, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will officially grand open on April 6, 2017. The attraction will give guests the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience as they get up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on a wild and action-packed race through New York City against Jimmy Fallon himself.

To celebrate the attraction’s Grand Opening, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will take the show on the road with tapings from Universal Orlando Resort from April 3 through 6. Additional details on celebrity guests and how to become a part of the show audience will be released over time.

As they experience the attraction, guests will make their way through Studio 6B to board the world’s first-ever flying theater, which seats up to 72 audience members, for the race of a lifetime. They will speed through the streets of New York City and all the way to the moon and back, encountering iconic landmarks from the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building to everything in between.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be the first attraction at Universal Studios Florida to feature an all-new Virtual Line experience, allowing guests to spend less time waiting in line and more time discovering even more incredible thrills throughout Universal Studios. The Virtual Line system is accessible via the Official Universal Orlando Resort App or at kiosks located outside the attraction entrance.

About The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights on NBC and is the highest-rated late night show in the U.S. Recorded from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center, the show is hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon, and also stars announcer Steve Higgins and the award-winning band The Roots. The show, which features comedic sketches and games, interviews with celebrity guests, and musical performances, has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, and has become a staple of pop culture.

About Universal Orlando Resort For more than 25 years, Universal Orlando Resort has been creating epic vacations for the entire family – incredible experiences that place guests in the heart of powerful stories and adventures.

Universal Orlando’s theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, are home to some of the world’s most exciting and innovative theme park experiences – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley. And in early summer 2017, Universal Orlando will open its third park, Universal’s Volcano Bay – an entirely new water theme park experience. Universal’s on-site resort hotels, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and the all-new Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, are destinations unto themselves. Its entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers dining and entertainment for every member of the family.

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled more than 20 new guest experiences since 2010 – powerful attractions, incredible dining opportunities and dramatically themed hotels. Now open is Skull Island: Reign of Kong, a groundbreaking attraction in Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk’s newest, unique dining experience, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Universal Orlando Resort is part of NBCUniversal, a Comcast company. Follow us on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

