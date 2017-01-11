Florida Man, 83, Fatally Shoots Woman Searching For Her Dog

January 11, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman after her daughter and brother-in-law knocked on his front door while searching for a missing dog.

Manatee County Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets Eugene Matthews opened the door about 7 p.m. Tuesday and started firing a handgun. The bullets struck 64-year-old Rebecca Rawson who had stayed in the car parked outside. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Matthews was taken to the Manatee County Jail, where he remained without bond on Wednesday. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

Authorities say 62-year-old Rodney Rawson and 26-year-old Kathryn Rawson were looking for their dog when they went to Matthews’ house. Spokesman Dave Bristow tells news outlets no other injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia