40 Handguns Stolen During Gun Store Burglary

January 11, 2017 11:44 AM
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a least 40 handguns were stolen during a burglary at a central Florida gun store.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to an alarm early Tuesday morning at Rapture Gun & Knives in Lakeland.

Video surveillance shows two suspects use a tool to dismantle the lock on the front door and then smash a glass case in the store. They stuffed guns into large bags and then left in an unknown car about two minutes after getting inside.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

