2 In Custody After Shooting at Officers in Tampa’s Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people are in custody after firing a gun at several officers in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood.

The shooting happened late Tuesday after reports of a car break-in outside a home.

Police tell local news outlets that officers confronted three suspects about a block away. That’s when one of the suspects began shooting at the officers. The suspects fled on foot and the officers didn’t return fire.

A helicopter and K9 unit helped track down two of the suspects. A search continues for the third and an investigation is ongoing.

The names of the suspects in custody haven’t been released.

The race of the officer and the suspects wasn’t immediately available.