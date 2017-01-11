2 In Custody After Shooting at Officers in Tampa’s Ybor City

January 11, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people are in custody after firing a gun at several officers in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood.

The shooting happened late Tuesday after reports of a car break-in outside a home.

Police tell local news outlets that officers confronted three suspects about a block away. That’s when one of the suspects began shooting at the officers. The suspects fled on foot and the officers didn’t return fire.

A helicopter and K9 unit helped track down two of the suspects. A search continues for the third and an investigation is ongoing.

The names of the suspects in custody haven’t been released.

The race of the officer and the suspects wasn’t immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia