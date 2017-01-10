Florida Gov. Pushes Again to Cut College Costs for Students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is renewing his push to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks.

Scott said Tuesday he would ask state legislators to enact proposals aimed at helping students graduate from college within four years. Legislators will consider the proposals during their session that starts in March.

Scott has been firm about blocking tuition hikes at the state’s public universities. But Scott says he also wants to freeze other fees charged to students, and he wants to cap tuition charged at Florida’s 28 state colleges.

The Republican governor also wants to expand the Bright Futures scholarship program to summer classes. Currently the scholarship program only pays for spring and fall classes.

Scott has been unsuccessful previously in getting the Legislature to expand Bright Futures or permanently eliminate taxes charged on textbooks.