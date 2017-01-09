Police: Robber Fires Shot in McDonald’s While Customers Dine

January 9, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: McDonald's

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida is facing charges after police say he held up a McDonald’s restaurant while customers were inside eating over the weekend.

Local media outlets report that Lake Wales police say Willie Watson III was arrested Sunday on armed robbery, gun possession and other charges.

Detectives say Watson was armed when he entered the restaurant that morning and fired a gunshot into the ceiling before telling everyone not to move. No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect went behind the counter but was unable to open the cash registers. He then took off in a minivan.

Officers later caught up with Watson, who was taken into custody.

It’s unclear if Watson has an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia