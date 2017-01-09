Police: Robber Fires Shot in McDonald’s While Customers Dine

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida is facing charges after police say he held up a McDonald’s restaurant while customers were inside eating over the weekend.

Local media outlets report that Lake Wales police say Willie Watson III was arrested Sunday on armed robbery, gun possession and other charges.

Detectives say Watson was armed when he entered the restaurant that morning and fired a gunshot into the ceiling before telling everyone not to move. No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect went behind the counter but was unable to open the cash registers. He then took off in a minivan.

Officers later caught up with Watson, who was taken into custody.

It’s unclear if Watson has an attorney.