Police: Argument Between Roommates Leads to Shooting

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Two people have been charged after police say a dispute between roommates led to a shooting inside a home, injuring one man.

News outlets report Holly Hill police say 27-year-old James Rainville and his girlfriend 36-year-old Angela Toole were arrested Sunday after Rainville’s roommate, 40-year-old Troy Keen, was shot in the leg Saturday.

Before the shooting, an arrest report says an argument broke out over Keen wanting the couple to leave because Toole and another female at the home had showered together.

Police say Rainville fired a shot at the other woman. However, it missed, striking Keen.

Police say three children were also found inside the home.

Rainville faces assault, battery and other charges. Toole was charged with accessory after the fact.

It’s unclear if Rainville and Toole have attorneys.