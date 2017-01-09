Basketball Team Finds Hanging Black Puppet at NJ High School

CLARK, N.J. (AP) — Officials are investigating after a black puppet was found hanging by its neck in a room where a northern New Jersey high school’s girls’ basketball team was changing before a game.
Clark Superintendent Edward Grande says puppetry is taught in the classroom the team was using.
Superintendent Anna Belin-Pyles says the Plainfield Public School District doesn’t condone any acts of intolerance and she considers the “troubling incident” a serious matter.
Clark Public Schools officials have promised to look into the incident. Belin-Pyles says Plainfield officials will help investigate the facts and present their own findings.