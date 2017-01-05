West Virginia-Florida State to Meet in Atlanta to Open 2020

January 5, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Florida State, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Florida State will open the 2020 college football season in Atlanta.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement Thursday that the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the Seminoles will be played Sept. 5, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher was born in Clarksburg.

Lyons also announced the addition of three nonconference games in Morgantown against Championship Subdivision opponents through the 2021 season. West Virginia will face Youngstown State in 2018, James Madison in 2019 and Indiana State in 2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia