Twins Born in Different Years, Delivered 18 Minutes Apart

January 3, 2017 10:44 AM
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Twins delivered at a Florida hospital over the New Year’s weekend have different birth years, with one born in 2016 and the other in 2017.

News outlets report that Geraldine Alexander of Spring Hill gave birth to her daughter, Yuliana, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. Her son, Zayne, arrived one minute after midnight.

Not only is Zayne technically a year younger than Yuliana, his twin sister weighed 7 pounds even, while Zayne’s weight was 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

Alexander joked about the sibling rivalry that’s sure to come. The twins join Alexander’s other four children, including a 7-year-old daughter born on Christmas Day.

Families in Arizona, California and other states also welcomed twins whose births straddled the changing years.

