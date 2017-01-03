Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds Inspired ‘La La Land’ Cast

January 3, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: debbie reynolds

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an “inspiration” to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical “La La Land.”

Gosling thanked Reynolds “for her wonderful career of work” while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night. Gosling says the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” every day for inspiration. Gosling calls Reynolds “a truly unparalleled talent.”

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia