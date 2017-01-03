Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to Host Indie Spirit Awards

January 3, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: indie spirit awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are headed from Broadway to the beach to co-host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Kroll and Mulaney are co-starring in the production “Oh, Hello on Broadway” about two opinionated 70-something New Yorkers, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

Kroll is known for creating “Kroll Show,” which aired on Comedy Central, and Mulaney for his standup and appearances on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.”

The Spirit Awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking. With its tent on the beach in Santa Monica, the event serves as a relaxed, low-key lead-up to the Academy Awards.

Awards will be handed out in a ceremony broadcast live on IFC on Feb. 25, the day before the Oscars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia