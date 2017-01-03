Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The Numbers

As the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year’s festival by the numbers.

0

The amount it will cost you to view the parade – the event free to the public. Reserved bleacher seating is available for the Parade of the Pirates. For information and to purchase tickets visit Tickets ‘n’ Treasures by clicking HERE.

2

The time the parade will start and will run till approx. 5:30 p.m.

3.8

The number of miles the parade route is. The parade begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street & Ashley Drive.

11:30

The time the Jose Gasparilla sets sail at the south end of Hillsborough Bay. It sails north to Seddon Channel (between Davis Island and Harbour Island), continues north and docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m.

23

The number of people arrested for misdemeanors in 2016. In recent years police have cracked down on underage drinking at the festival. Be careful, safe and please, don’t do anything stupid!

50

The number of pirate krewes made up of local social organizations. These krewes partner with charity organizations and provide financial support for the cause. One krewe, the Theives of San Lorenzo, gives half of all its event profits to organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and The Shriners.

90

The number of floats scheduled in the 2017 parade.

100

The number of food, beverage and novelty vendors at the festival. Drinks available include beer, Captain Morgan rum and cola. FYI-there will be mobile ATM’s and port-a-potties along the parade route.

275

The number of Tampa Bay police officers present at 2012’s Gasparilla. Dozens of cameras have been mounted along the parade route, so behave yourself cause big brother is watching.

500

The number of pirates that will invade Tampa Bay at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 28.

350,000

The estimated number of people that turned out for last year’s Gasparilla.

PARADE ROUTE

For map of route click HERE.

WHERE TO PARK & VIEW

Throughout downtown Tampa and Ybor City, parking is available in various garages and lots. These garages have a one-time special event parking rate paid upon entry. Click HERE for a map for parking and viewing areas.

ROAD CLOSURES & TOWING

Click HERE for Street Closures – After 10:00 PM on Friday and until the end of the event, cars will be towed. Be aware, Tampa Police Department will tow cars which will result in additional fees and the inconvenience of having to get your car out of impound!

DRINKING, UBER & LYFT

Gasparilla is a party with designated ‘wet zones’ to enjoy alcoholic beverages along the parade route. Drinks can only be consumed in those areas in plastic containers. Cops will be out in hoards and you will encounter DUI checkpoints. Avoid trouble with Uber or Lyft to get to and from the parade. P.S. It’ll save you in parking fees, as well.

GETTING AROUND

For a safe and easy way to get around during Gasparilla on Saturday, Jan. 28, extra streetcar, bus and trolley service will be offered. For the times and locations click HERE.

FOR ADDITIONAL GASPARILLA INFORMATION: www. gasparillapiratefest.com