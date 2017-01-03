Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence for Office

January 3, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

RUMSON, N.J. (AP) — “The Boss” is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular job.”

Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Springsteen says he understands how Trump got elected. He says the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He tells Maron that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now.”

Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia