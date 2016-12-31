After Dead Birds Arrive in Mail, Woman Gets Living Canaries

December 31, 2016
Filed Under: news

By JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press

The carnage of broken wings and dead canaries that arrived in an Alabama woman’s mail have been replaced by the cheerful chirps of brand new birds — live ones.

The U.S. Postal Service says it paid for seven new canaries plus the postage needed to send them to Rhonda King, who operates a hair salon in Grant, Alabama.

King was crestfallen earlier this month when she received a half-dozen dead canaries in a package marked with tire tracks.

Nothing can bring back the canaries from that first mangled package, whose lives were snuffed out somewhere between Texas and Alabama.

But King said she received the new birds Thursday and they’re “picture perfect.” King adds that she’s pleased with the Postal Service for taking responsibility and making things right.

