2 Die When Plane Crashes Into Front Yard in Central Florida

December 28, 2016 4:04 PM
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people are dead after a small plane on a flight from Tennessee crashed in the front yard of a home in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant tells local news outlets the plane crashed just before 6 p.m. Tuesday while approaching an airport in Port Orange.

Sheriff Ben Johnson tells reporters it looked like the plane either stalled or came down in a spin. It narrowly missed a house, but no one on the ground was injured.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergan tells news outlets that the Epic LT single-engine craft left Millington Regional Jetport near Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

