Woman Arrested After Threatening Husband Over Facebook Pics

December 27, 2016 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman threatened her husband with a serrated knife after photos she disapproved of were posted on Facebook.

Officers responded to the couple’s home in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve and arrested 31-year-old Dianie Saint Louis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2htKRss) reports the husband told police his wife found the photos and was waiting for him when he arrived home. He says she hit his car with the wood-handled knife and that he was feared for his life because his wife had the “ability, opportunity and intent” to hurt him.

The report didn’t describe the photos.

The woman was booked into jail on Christmas Eve. No court date has been set. Records don’t indicate whether she’s hired a lawyer.

