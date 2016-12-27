Teen Accused of Ramming Stolen Car Into Sheriff’s Cruiser

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A teenager is accused of ramming a stolen car into a cruiser driven by a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened Monday in St. Petersburg.

Officials say deputies saw the 16-year-old driving a car that had been reported stolen from nearby Pasco County. They didn’t pursue the car, but kept visual contact with it.

According to a news release, the vehicle began moving erratically and turned into a residential neighborhood. They lost visual contact with it briefly and when they saw it again, the vehicle was speeding and weaving in the road. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle, but the teen began repeatedly ramming the cruiser. The teen drove away but the vehicle was stopped a short time later. He now faces multiple charges.