Big Brawl Breaks Out At Syracuse Mall Night After Christmas

December 27, 2016 1:38 PM
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Add Syracuse to the list of places in the U.S. where large fights broke out inside shopping malls the day after Christmas.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2hjNRCH) a large brawl broke out Monday night on the second level of Destiny USA, upstate New York’s largest mall. Shoppers say the chaos erupted shortly before 9:30 p.m., when most stores in the complex typically close.

Syracuse police officers responded to reports of a fight. WSTM-TV reports that police arrested three teenagers on charges that include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mall security asked people to leave the mall and blocked entry to the mall after the fight broke out.

The Syracuse mall brawl was one of several that broke out across the country at malls crowded with shoppers seeking post-Christmas deals.

