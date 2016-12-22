Florida Police Officer Shoots Man After Hospital Attack

December 22, 2016 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot a man who was under custody at a Florida hospital after he attacked a medical employee.

Ocala police spokeswoman Cynthia Barnes said in a Thursday statement the suspect also grabbed scissors from a desk in the X-ray room and threatened the medical staff and officer with them. Police say he didn’t follow the officer’s orders before he was shot.

The man is recovering from the wound but authorities say he is expected to live. The hospital staff suffered minor injuries.

The shooting erupted before midnight on Wednesday in Ocala, which is north of Orlando. Earlier, police and FBI agents had arrested the man for robbing a bank and taken him to the Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

