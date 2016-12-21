Girl Hides in Closet, Calls 911 When Thieves Break Into Home

December 21, 2016 1:20 PM
Filed Under: 911 call, Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl hid in a closet and called 911 when three would-be robbers broke into her home.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jane Watrel tells local news outlets it was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when the girl saw an adult and two juveniles break into the home. She hid and called for help.

Watrel says the suspects left in a stolen car, but a deputy spotted them and began following the car. They continued for about four miles before slamming into a flatbed truck. The suspects were taken to a hospital. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

The girl was not harmed.

The truck driver the suspects’ car hit was treated for minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia