Teenager Shot in Head During Argument Near School Bus Stop

December 20, 2016 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen shot his 18-year-old girlfriend in the head during an argument that escalated as they walked to a bus stop near Miami.

Police tell local news outlets that the bullet grazed Jennavi Small’s head. She was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition early Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade police, the teens were heading to a bus stop in Homestead with two other teens when the shooting occurred. The bullet grazed Small’s head.

The teens were heading to Homestead Senior High School.

Police say the boyfriend left the scene before authorities arrived.

