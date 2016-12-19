Trump Picks Florida Panthers Owner as Army Secretary

December 19, 2016 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Florida Panthers

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Army secretary.

Viola was introduced as the nominee Monday. Trump says Viola, a 1977 West Point graduate, is “living proof of the American dream.”

Viola bought the Panthers in 2013 for about $250 million.

If Viola is approved for the civilian post, ownership of the NHL club would remain in his family. Viola would step down from his roles as chairman and governor of the team, and Doug Cifu would assume those duties. Cifu is currently the vice chairman and alternate governor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia