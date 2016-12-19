JFK’s 100th Birthday to be Marked with Stamp, Celebrations

BOSTON (AP) — The United States will mark the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth with a number of events and celebrations.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Monday the initiatives are meant to inspire new generations to find meaning in the values at the heart of the Kennedy presidency.

Jack Schlossberg says the goal is to renew his grandfather’s call for “service, courage, innovation, and inclusion.”

The celebrations include the release of a commemorative stamp by the U.S. Postal Service on Presidents Day and a special exhibition called “JFK at 100: Milestones and Mementos” opening in May.

Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on May 29, 1917, and in 1960 was the youngest person ever elected president. He was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.