How Much Does Your First Name Affect Your Tinder Luck?

December 16, 2016 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Tinder

CBS Local – A carefully curated bio that does its best to encapsulate you, without coming off as smug — the granular analysis one takes in selecting photos that show how cool, caring and fun one is, without being ostentatious and pretentious.

These are usually what Tinder users focus a glut of time on, but what about the one thing users can’t edit? Does your name have an impact on how many favorable swipes you accrue?

Well, there’s no way to tell for sure, but Tinder released their top ten names swiped, and congratulations on your success Lucas, Ryan, Matthew, Hannah, Emma and Lauren.

The full lists are as follows.

Men: 1. Lucas, 2. Ryan, 3. Matthew, 4. Nick, 5. Josh, 6. Brandon, 7. Justin, 8. Ben, 9. Adam, 10. Andrew

Women: 1. Hannah, 2. Emma, 3. Lauren, 4. Julia, 5. Emily, 6. Rachel, 7. Samantha, 8. Katie, 9. Anna, 10. Sara

Too bad they didn’t do this percentage wise rather than counting stats, but, hey, maybe Tinder is late to the advanced metrics table.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia