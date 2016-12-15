Google Reveals Top 10 Searched Diets Of The Year

(CBS Local) — The top ten searched diets of 2016, through Google at least, is rather indicative of how the year went.

Too many of the hits on the top ten include the always too-good-to-be-true pizza diet and taco diet. There had to be something salvageable from this year, after all of the high profile deaths and other disasters, that maybe this year would birth a pizza diet. The line of thought is admirable.

At any rate, here’s the top ten (via People.com.) with the truncated version of its explanation.

10. Mono Diet

The mono diet is derived from the prefix its named: one, as in you only eat one food for a week. The idea is that it’s a more functioning fast, as you’d eat say just melons or bananas for about a week straight to sustain some energy, but allows your body to cleanse itself. It’s meant to lighten the amount of energy your body will spend digesting so it can focus on cleansing itself.

9. Dukan Diet

Named after its creator Pierre Dukan, the Dukan Diet is a protein diet emanating from France. It promises to lose ten pounds in a week that will stay off, definitely sounding like it belongs in the too-good-to-be-true category.

Beginning with the ‘attack phase’ where for those first ten days, you eat all the lean protein you can handle, 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran and at least six cups of water. From there on out, the second phase of ‘cruising’ can last several months followed by ‘consolidation’ and ‘stabilization’. So it’s not a ten day diet as much as it is a lifestyle change.

8. Pizza Diet

The Pizza Diet is thought to be a flexible diet, one that isn’t so restrictive. Florida cyclist Matt McClellan ate 2,400 calories/day that included six slices of pizza, but with the healthiest toppings. Less cheese, more veggies. He’d eat one slice of pizza every other hour, and would exercise for one hour a day, five days a week. He lost 24 pounds in four weeks.

7. The Wild Diet

This diet is plant based and doesn’t shun all fats. They say you need fat to burn fat, so they encourage ‘good fats’. They do say to avoid sugars, which is generally a good thing, as well as grains. Oh, it also encourages you to ‘meet your farmer’.

6. Dissociated Diet

For the Dissociated Diet, it’s all about which foods clash. They try to not pair specific types of foods. The theories behind it require arcane knowledge of digestion and food groups and science and such; so, it suggests avoiding combinations like acid foods with alkaline foods. And when you switch food categories, you should allow your body 4-5 hours between meals.

5. Ketogenic Diet Food

The Ketogenic Diet is a low-carb diet that promises to turn the body into a ‘fat-burning machine’ and it’s strict, provides weight loss, and is supposed to improve mental focus. But it takes a couple weeks for your body to adapt to burning fat and, before performing physical exercise, need an excess of fluid and salt to be able to improve or maintain endurance.

4. Atkins 40

This diet promises to “flip the body’s metabolic switch” and burn fat rather than carbs, by implementing a low-carb weight loss plan. The diet instructs you to eat even more than the USDA recommendation of vegetables, proteins, and those healthy fats.

3. Military Diet Substitute

It’s essentially the military version of #DietStartsMonday, as it involves three days of restrictive diet followed by four days off, every week. Those three days, you’re only supposed to intake 1,100-1,400 calories per day, which is nearly half the average recommended intake of 2,000.

The other four days aren’t exactly free reign, either, as you’re ‘encouraged’ to keep the calorie intake low and eat healthily.

2. Taco Diet

You literally eat tacos three times a day, every day for a month. Seriously.

It’s more of a detox than a weight loss, but, it’s still a real thing.

1. GOLO Diet

Not to be confused with the YOLO diet, which quite possibly could consist of treating every meal as if it was your last, calories be damned.

Dr. Keith Ablow created it, and it’s meant to optimize insulin levels as well as reducing storages of fat over three weeks, one that you need to pay Ablow for.