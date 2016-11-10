Outdoor Activities in Tampa Bay

As the winter months approach, something amazing happens in Tampa Bay. The humidity diminishes, a breeze bolsters up from the ocean and happiness falls over the Bay area. It is during these months that Floridians come out of summer hibernation and head outdoors!

Our Bay area cities are full of activities for family outings, friendly meet ups or romantic date nights. Explore the list below and get outside to start enjoying this beautiful time of the year!

Cross Bay Ferry | The wait is over; the Cross Bay Ferry is up and running! The ferry travels from Downtown St. Pete’s Waterfront at the Vinoy Basin to Riverwalk Tampa near the Tampa Convention Center. They have departure times throughout the day. A one-way, adult ticket is $10. Youth ticket is $8. Children under 3 are free.

CrossBayFerry.com

Tampa Bay Water Bike Company | Have you ever wanted to ride your bike on water? Me too! Retired military husband and wife team Dan and Amanda created Tampa Bay Water Bike Company to do just that. Paddle the Hillsborough river daily from 10am – 7pm – this would be a beautiful sunset ride. A single biyak rental is $30/hour. Tandem is $50/hour.

TampaWaterBikes.com

Treeumph | Test your strength at Bradenton adventure course. Treeumph offers 5 rope courses in the trees. They go up to 60 feet in the air. Each course ends in a zipline ride. The course is family friendly; ages 7+ are welcome. Adult tickets start at $55.

Treeumph.com

Pedal Pub St. Pete | This ain’t your grandma’s trolley ride. Tour Downtown St. Pete in a human-powered trolley that fits up to 16. Take a 2 hour tour through St. Pete and stop at 3 different local bars or breweries along the way. Bring your own ice, beer or wine. Seats start at $30.

PedalPubStPete.com

Kraken Cycleboats | The cycleboats are similar to the pedal pub (above), but on the water. This human-powered catamaran holds up to 15 guests. Bring any food and drinks (including alcohol) on board. They offer a full sound system. The cycleboats leave out of the Tampa Convention Center Marina and Gators Café & Saloon on John’s Pass. The ride is family friendly, 13 and up, unless specified as a 21 and up ride. Seats start at $45 or $36 if you fill the boat with 15 passengers.

KrakenCycleboats.com

Fun-Lan Drive-In Theatre | The weather is far too gorgeous to waste your evening indoors, but you can still enjoy a movie outside at the drive-in. Fun-Lan Drive-In offers current movies, like Doctor Strange, and they sell food and drinks. They are cash only, so come prepared. Their showings are at night so that the screen is visible. Adult tickets are $7.

Fandango.com

Bonus | Just a few of Tampa Bay’s MANY upcoming events

Sandings Ovation Master’s Cup & Music Festival: November 16th-20th on Treasure Island Beach

Guitar Pull: November 22nd at the Mahaffey Theater

Tampa Tree Lighting: December 2nd at Curtis Hixon Park

Symphony in Lights Tree Lightning and Santa’s Arrival: now through December 31st at Shops at Wiregrass

Have fun out there!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay