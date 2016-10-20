Police: ‘Fists Were Flying’ in School Pickup Line, 3 Charged

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Three adults have been arrested after a fistfight broke out while students were being picked up at Cocoa High School.

Cocoa police tell news outlets that 40-year-old Kellie Rhynes, 21-year-old Cedric Rhynes and 25-year-old Brittany Canada were all charged with battery and disruption of a school function following Wednesday’s incident.

Police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez says some students were getting into a vehicle during dismissal when Kellie Rhynes, driver of the car behind the other vehicle, got out to confront them for taking so long.

Words were exchanged and police say Rhynes punched the other driver.

Martinez says the responding officer, Amanda Torello, crashed into a ditch after another vehicle pulled in front of her. Torello was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.