Final Debate Highlights: “Bad Hombres” and “Nasty Women”

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump took the debate stage for the third and final time Wednesday night at UNLV. The debate devoted considerable time to the economy, with both candidates vowing their economic plans would vastly improve things for American industry and workers. The debate seemed reminiscent of many of the ads we see on TV. Though there were moments when the debate got a little intense, there seemed to be two phrases that stuck out the most. Now the question on everyone’s mind is what are “Bad hombres” and why is Hillary a “Nasty Women”?

Going to the polls to vote for Hillary like #nastywomen pic.twitter.com/KVYofKIHfh — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) October 20, 2016

“We have some bad hombres here and we’re going to get them out,” Trump said early on about the supposed imminent threat facing the American people from undocumented aliens. Then towards the end of the debate, when Clinton was discussing the Affordable Care Act, Trump interrupted her with the pithy and instantly-infamous dis: “Such a nasty woman.” It seems like we are watching a reality show all over again. Besides the award phrases during the debate, many were amazed when Trump said he would’t necessarily accept the election results if he doesn’t win. This was the final debate before the election on November 8th.

@realDonaldTrump , this is for sure a way for you to win the election. #NeverTrump #BadHombres Good Luck with that !! pic.twitter.com/eRGEbSIElM — Carlos López S (@Carlos_Lopez_SG) October 20, 2016

You haven’t heard the last of these two. Tonight Clinton and Trump will speak at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner — a charity gala at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel with a longstanding tradition of hosting the major party presidential candidates for a night of political roasting. Read more