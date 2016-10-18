Canadians Launch “Tell America It’s Great” Campaign

October 18, 2016 2:37 PM
Filed Under: American, Canada

Let’s face it, this election season is one for the history books. It will be talked about for years to come. The scandals, the emails, and now secret recordings. It’s leaving us to wonder, what’s going to pop up next? Our neighbors to the north of us have a little message; You are Great!

 

 

A Toronto-based creative agency called The Garden has created the “Tell America It’s Great” campaign, complete with a hashtag and a video. The company put out an open call for Canadians to share videos of what they like about America and what makes it great. They then made a mashup video of a diverse group of Canadians singing America’s praises, like the Mcrib, Tupac and Biggie, and the disability rights movement. As always the memes began to flow in on Twitter with returned compliments. It is a refreshing message for all of us, indeed.

According to their website, “Seems America could use some cheering up right about now. As their closest friends and neighbours, we thought we should take a minute to help remind them that no matter how bad things might seem at the moment, there are lots of reasons why we think they’re still pretty great.” Read More.

