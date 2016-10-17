Democrats Bash Johnson for Supporting Trump

October 17, 2016 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats are ripping Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for supporting Donald Trump despite Trump’s predatory remarks about women and allegations he has sexually assaulted a number of women.

Johnson is locked in a tight race with Democrat Russ Feingold. Johnson said Friday that he supports Trump on a number of issues. He added, however, that he wasn’t going “to defend the indefensible.”

State Rep. Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat, said on a conference call with reporters Monday that Johnson needs to explain why he’s still supporting Trump. She accused Johnson of sending a message that women aren’t important.

Johnson campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger didn’t immediately respond to an email. Wisconsin GOP spokesman Pat Garrett issued a statement calling Hillary Clinton untrustworthy and asking how Feingold can support her.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bill says:
    October 17, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    Perhaps Chris needs to explain how she can support a lying democrat like hillary. While Trumps actions were not something to be proud of, they pale compared to queen liars lies and taking money from anyone needing political favors. hillary belongs in prison.

    Reply | Report comment |

