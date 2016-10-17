Democrats Bash Johnson for Supporting Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats are ripping Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for supporting Donald Trump despite Trump’s predatory remarks about women and allegations he has sexually assaulted a number of women.

Johnson is locked in a tight race with Democrat Russ Feingold. Johnson said Friday that he supports Trump on a number of issues. He added, however, that he wasn’t going “to defend the indefensible.”

State Rep. Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat, said on a conference call with reporters Monday that Johnson needs to explain why he’s still supporting Trump. She accused Johnson of sending a message that women aren’t important.

Johnson campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger didn’t immediately respond to an email. Wisconsin GOP spokesman Pat Garrett issued a statement calling Hillary Clinton untrustworthy and asking how Feingold can support her.