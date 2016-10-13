Janet Jackson, 50, Confirms Pregnancy!

The secret is out! Janet Jackson is pregnant. Now we really know why she cancelled her tour back in April months ago.

The superstar has confirmed to People magazine that she is indeed expecting her first baby at age 50. “We thank God for our blessing,” she said. The magazine shared a photo of Jackson, dressed all in white and showing off her her baby bump. When she cancelled her concert back in April, rumors surfaced as to why the star was unable to do the show. She was spotted shopping in a Babystop last month and a few pictures of her showed up on The Wendy Williams Show. We all could tell she was hiding something. Janet Jackson is married to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana. She kept her relationship on the low key for a while before she announced her tour, but now we know what she meant by “personal reasons.”

Janet Jackson is pregnant with her first child at age 50. Congratulations queen! https://t.co/NHfNVPBy39 pic.twitter.com/qdIZGm8sxH — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) October 12, 2016

Many are concerned about whether or not it’s safe to have a baby at the age. No worries, it’s more common than you think. Over the past four decades, there has been a dramatic increase in women having babies after 35. According to a January report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average age of women giving birth increased since 2000, with the age at first birth increasing the most, from 24.9 years in 2000 to 26.3 years in 2014.

