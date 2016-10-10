Halloween in Tampa Bay | Best Places to Trick-or-Treat (safely)

October 10, 2016 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Halloween

No matter how much fun trick or treating is, it’s always important to remember to do it safely. Tampa Bay has many safe trick or treating areas that will “treat” you to a great time.

It’s almost time… get your costumes ready and check out these great places below… and don’t forget your pillow cases.🙂

1) Old Northeast St. Pete – (Old Northeast Neighborhood in St. Petersburg)

Mapping & location details

Monday, October 31, 2016 – (Starts around dusk) There will be more than 200 decorated houses, the old brick streets will be blocked off and 1,000s of costumed children and adults will flock to this spooktacular area on Halloween night. I’m told this is the absolute “best” place around for trick-or-treating.

(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2) England Brothers Band Shell Park – (Pinellas Park Area)

5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Monday, October 31, 2016 – “Halloween in the Park- Treats You Can Trust!” Girls and boys of all ages may collect candy donated by local businesses and community organizations. Treat Trail begins at 6 p.m. Activities, costume contest, prizes, refreshments and popcorn will be provided.

More details and information

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

3) Westfield Brandon Mall – (Brandon Town Center)

459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon, FL 33511

Monday, October 31, 2016 – Stop in for some trick-or-treating fun starting at 5pm. (Some) mall retailers will be distributing candy. It’s great for families with small children and you can maybe get some shopping in too.😉

More details and information

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

4) Mall-O-Ween at Gulf View Square Mall (West Pasco Area)

9409 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668

Monday, October 31, 2016 – Join them for the annual safe & fun Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend on Saturday between 5:30pm to 7:30pm. There will also be a chance to win Simon Gift Cards and Yancy St. Comics will be passing out free comics.

More details and information

Other ideas… Northdale Neighborhood off North Dale Mabry Hwy, Davis Islands, Walden Lake neighborhoods in Plant City, etc…

I’m sure there are a ton of other good places, but these are the ones that I know. Please comment below any other places that you know of in the Tampa Bay area.🙂

Happy Halloween!!

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

Still looking for a costume? Get some get Halloween costume ideas here!

Comments

One Comment

  1. Keith McGill Jersey says:
    October 11, 2016 at 11:26 am

    I conceive this internet site has very superb pent
    content material articles.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. omnium verzekering opzeggen says:
    October 17, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    Wіе nit precies weet hodveel schadevrije jaren Һij heeft, қan dit berekenen door op Ԁe knop
    ‘bereken schadevrije jaren’ tе klikken.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. üSküDar Asus Notebook Tamiri says:
    October 21, 2016 at 11:45 am

    If you are going for finest contents like myself, only go to see this website
    everyday because it provides feature contents, thanks

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Brodie says:
    October 25, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    En ocasiones es indispensable para el adecuado funcionamiento y visualización del
    sitios.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Vientre De Alquiler EspañA says:
    October 25, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Tras el nacimiento del pequeño la madre subrogada da
    su consentimiento a fin de que los progenitores biológicos sean anotados como
    los padres del nacido.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Tabitha says:
    October 26, 2016 at 2:44 am

    Es sin duda de las mejores páginas del mundo para hallar oportunidades que merecen la pena, por el hecho de que
    son los usuarios los querealmente las escogen.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Tomoko says:
    October 27, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    Debes acomodar una esquina tranquilo, caliente y resguardado de corrientes
    de aire, donde pondrás su cama con una manta en el interior, manteniéndola siempre y en toda circunstancia limpia, para así evitar
    malos olores en el cachorro, en este rincón asimismo podrías acomodar su comedero,
    abrevadero y juguetes preferidos, proporcionándole de esta forma su
    rincón de amedrentad para cuando necesite descansar.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Alejandro says:
    October 28, 2016 at 3:18 am

    La autoridad de los atletas españoles en motociclismo y automovilismo tampoco deja lugar a la especulación.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. I. Henderson says:
    October 28, 2016 at 9:22 am

    I like this web site so much, saved to my bookmarks.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia