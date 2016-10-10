Halloween in Tampa Bay | Best Places to Trick-or-Treat (safely)

No matter how much fun trick or treating is, it’s always important to remember to do it safely. Tampa Bay has many safe trick or treating areas that will “treat” you to a great time.
It’s almost time… get your costumes ready and check out these great places below… and don’t forget your pillow cases.🙂
1) Old Northeast St. Pete – (Old Northeast Neighborhood in St. Petersburg)
Monday, October 31, 2016 – (Starts around dusk) There will be more than 200 decorated houses, the old brick streets will be blocked off and 1,000s of costumed children and adults will flock to this spooktacular area on Halloween night. I’m told this is the absolute “best” place around for trick-or-treating.
2) England Brothers Band Shell Park – (Pinellas Park Area)
5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Monday, October 31, 2016 – “Halloween in the Park- Treats You Can Trust!” Girls and boys of all ages may collect candy donated by local businesses and community organizations. Treat Trail begins at 6 p.m. Activities, costume contest, prizes, refreshments and popcorn will be provided.
3) Westfield Brandon Mall – (Brandon Town Center)
459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon, FL 33511
Monday, October 31, 2016 – Stop in for some trick-or-treating fun starting at 5pm. (Some) mall retailers will be distributing candy. It’s great for families with small children and you can maybe get some shopping in too.😉
4) Mall-O-Ween at Gulf View Square Mall (West Pasco Area)
9409 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668
Monday, October 31, 2016 – Join them for the annual safe & fun Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend on Saturday between 5:30pm to 7:30pm. There will also be a chance to win Simon Gift Cards and Yancy St. Comics will be passing out free comics.
Other ideas… Northdale Neighborhood off North Dale Mabry Hwy, Davis Islands, Walden Lake neighborhoods in Plant City, etc…
I’m sure there are a ton of other good places, but these are the ones that I know. Please comment below any other places that you know of in the Tampa Bay area.🙂
Happy Halloween!!
Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay
Still looking for a costume? Get some get Halloween costume ideas here!
