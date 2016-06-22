Best Tacos in Tampa Bay

By Barbara Ann

If you love authentic Mexican tacos check this list out. We have found the best restaurants, shacks and hole-in-the-wall joints for fresh made cheap tacos.

Green Lemon

915 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

813-868-5463 | eatgreenlemon.com

If your looking for a trendy, young and hip taco bar the Green Lemon is the place to go. They have nine different tacos to choose from including traditional Mexican favorites like Carne Asada and grilled chicken or beef. If love your tacos Baja style with fish in them, try the battered or grilled Mahi Mahi. Tuna lovers will be delighted by the tasty fresh Tuna Caliente filed with cabbage, cilantro and avocado aioli. All tacos are served a la carte, except for The Street Trio a combo plate. Prices range $3 – $3.50 a taco. FYI -Green Lime’s corn tortillas are gluten free.

California Tacos

1450 Skipper Rd

Tampa, FL 33613

813-971-8226 | californiatacostogo.com

This taco stand serves Cali and baja style tacos that are the best you can get in, or out of the state of California. Their taco fillings include: carne asada, chicken, chorizo, beef, schredded beef, pork, carnitas and vegetarian. Price range: $3.24 – $7.99.

V I P Lounge & Mexican Restaurant

10625 Gulf Blvd

Treasure Island, FL 33706

(727) 360-5062

www.viplounge-fla.com

If you don’t like the Florida beachy lifestyle and margaritas then this causal lounge and restaurant is not for you. Their tacos come two ways Gringo style with meat, cheese and lettuce or true Mexicano style with meat, diced onion, cilantro & lime wedges. Your meat choices are ground or shredded beef, pork, chicken or fish. The fish tacos are either Mahi or Yellowfin. Eat inside or out on their sunny patio while sipping on a strong margarita. Beach life doesn’t get any better than this.

La Cabana Del Tio

1709 Drew St

Clearwater, FL 33755

(727) 466-0504 | No website

If you blink you might miss this small taco shop. This taco heaven is next door to a seedy old Laundromat in a beat up old strip-mall. This small shop has room for only 8 to 10 dinners. Everything is fresh and hand-made, including the tortillas. The tacos are $1- $2 and incredible! Try the Carne Asda tacos they will change your life. They don’t serve beer but they do have a large selection of Mexican sodas. Tip: buy a stack of their fresh corn or flour tortillas and take them home.

La Unica Michoacana

2800 N Macdill Ave Suite E

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 870-3513

www.facebook.com/launicamichoacana

This small taco shop near MacDill Air Force Base has fresh made tortillas and some of the best Mexican food in Tampa Bay. Try the cochinita pibil soft tacos or the chicken tacos with the spicy chipotle flavoring. On a budget? You can get tacos here for under $2 a piece. They also serve Mexican ice cream and frozen fruit bars.. It’s worth the drive with their prices. It may be a small taco shop but they are up with modern times they have FREE WiFi!

Cielito Lindo Teqeria

672 E Tarpon Ave

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

(727) 937-8717 | No website

Cielito Lindo is located on Tarpon Ave, just a few blocks west of US 19. This is a typical Mexican taco shop run by individuals who come from Mexico. They have 2 tables with 6 chairs total, and two high tables with 6 bar stools total. It’s a clean hole in the wall with spine tingling yummy home-made Mexican food. Their menu boasts 11 different types of tacos. Dinning tip: Try their $1 taco days on Tuesday and Thursday. No Beer.

Casita Taqueria

2706 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 820-4365 | www.casitatacos.com

This small 4th street Taco shop has excellent tacos with delicious hand-made corn tortillas, incredible guacamole and a nice selection of ice-cold Mexican beer. Their outdoor seating is charming in a taco shop kind-of way. If you like hot and spicy go for their homemade salsa on your tacos. Dinning tip: Try the fish tacos with a Tecate or a Dos Equis beer.

Tacos Bus

913 East Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa, FL 33604

(813) 232-5889

www.tampatacobus.com

There are four different Taco Bus locations that offer real Mexican street food (not Tex-Mex). Chef Rene Valenzuela’s Hillsborough Ave. Taco Bus offers diners the option to eat-in or carry out. Tacos start at $2.69. The Taco Bus is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly, serving up, of course, tasty tofu fajitas and a handful of other options. Best of all, the Taco Bus serves its tasty, fresh and affordable fare around the clock.

Taqueria Monterrey

1302 W Reynolds St

Plant City, FL 33563

(813) 764-5291 | www.taqueriamonterrey.com

This hole-in-the-wall taqueria has 10 different meat fillings to choose from to fill your taco with. You can choose from four or corn tortillas to house you taco in. Their salsa bar also includes plenty of fresh lime, pickled onions, cabbage and radishes (they help you handle the heat). They do not serve beer but have simple Mexican beverages like aqua de pina, jamaica rosa and tamarindo. Prices start at $1.99 for corn tacos and $2.25 for flour. This is “real” Mexican food…not the cheese-laden “glop” that you get at most places. Well worth the trip to Plant City.

Senor Taco

6447 Park Blvd

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 289-7080 | www.senortacopinellas.com

This full service hole in the wall serves classic Yucatán dishes. They have a large selection of tacos, served on fresh hand-made corn tortillas and topped with the standard onions, cilantro and salsa. Tacos choices are: carne asada, grill pork, chicken, ground beef, fried pork, and chorizo. Tacos are $2 and large and on Tuesdays you can save big with dollar beef tacos. Dinning tip: Try the grill chicken taco’s with their homemade salsa…you will be hooked. FYI – there is no alcohol or beer sold at Senor Tacos.

La Yucateca

2255 Starkey Rd. Largo, FL 33771

(727) 459-6093 | No website

La Yucateca isn’t a taco shop, it’s a taco trailer in the middle of a dirt field. La Yucateca isn’t about looks it’s about great Tacos. The menu is simple just tacos, burritos and a few other items. The tortillas are fresh, soft, and handmade every day. Dinning tip: Try the carnitas (pork) or beef tacos with a Jarritos Mexican soda. La Yucateca is located in a field at the northeast corner of Starkey and Ulmerton road in Largo. Hours: 9 – 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday.