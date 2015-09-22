Report: More Deaths From Selfies Than Shark Attacks In 2015

TAMPA (CBS Tampa) – While it may sound like a joke, it really isn’t. More people died from taking selfies in 2015 than were killed by sharks.

The latest was a Japanese tourist who was visiting the Taj Mahal in India. Sixty-six-year-old Hideto Ueda fell down a set of stairs while trying to take a selfie.

His was the 12th recorded death from a selfie-gone-wrong this year, reports Mashable.

There have been eight deaths from shark attacks so far this year.

While the dangers of sharks have always been overstated, the new threat from selfies is poorly understood.

Four people, including Ueda, died from falls while trying to snap a selfie-photo. Others were hit by trains or were killed trying to get a photo on dangerous equipment.

Your best bet before taking a selfie is to be aware of your surroundings.

