Florida Zoo “Swimming With Tigers” Cited For Mistreatment Of Animals

TAMPA (CBS Tampa) – A zoo that offers guests a chance to swim with tiger cubs is coming under fire, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Dade City’s Wild Things is accused of mishandling animals and forcing the cubs to swim in a pool and pose for cameras, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the complaint, in 2012, inspectors cited Wild Things for failing to provide proper veterinary care for a black panther, forcing a tiger cub to stay in the water even though it clearly wanted to get out, and maintaining a perimeter fence that was too low.

Wild Things director Kathy Stearns says the zoo has done nothing wrong.

“On principle I won’t settle this,” she told the paper. “I’m going to take it all the way because I know for a fact that I have not done these things.”

Stearns blames PETA for the complaint, saying the animal rights organization pressured the USDA into taking action against the zoo.

“I’ve been in the zookeeping business for 20 years,” she said. “I’ve never had an animal get sick or injured and I’ve never had the public get sick or injured.”

(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)