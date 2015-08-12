Orlando Airport To Open $250,000 Muslim Prayer Room

ORLANDO (CBS Tampa) — The Orlando International Airport will soon be opening a Muslim prayer room.

WKMG-TV reports the airport will spend $250,000 to build the “Reflection Room” where Muslims can pray. The airport decided to build the room after Emirates Airlines announced it will make non-stop flights from Orlando to Dubai.

“These rooms provide travelers an opportunity to pray in their own way and have peace before they take on a long flight,” Imam Muhammad Musri, president of the Islamic Society of Central Florida, told My News 13.

Many Muslims currently pray in public, and even the bathrooms, at the Orlando airport. Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at the airport, says the “Reflective Room” will give them a much more suitable place to pray.

“So they aren’t having to, if it is the case, kneel on bathroom floors or in corners so they have the reflective time,” she told My News 13.

The airport has a chapel in Terminal A and is expected to open an interdenominational chapel in the near future, My News 13 reports.

The “Reflection Room” is scheduled to be open by Sept. 1.