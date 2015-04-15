Confessions of a Craigslist Car Shopper

Craigslist is like the wild-wild west of the classifieds section of the newspaper. For those unfamiliar with the concept of “Newspaper” allow me to explain. There was a time in our collective recent past when you didn’t have instant access to every bit of information in human history, breaking news, instant weather and what the Kardashians are up to at this moment. If you wanted to sell a car during this “ancient time,” you could put a for-sale sign on it, park it in front of your house and purchase, at great expense, a small ad in the aforementioned newspaper. You paid by the word and if you wanted a picture to help sell your pristine, pea-green 1996 Chevy Caprice Kool-Aid edition, you couldn’t get one.
But let’s not talk about any potential pending litigation, let’s talk about what you can expect to find when you search “cars+trucks.” I look at cars for sale BY-OWNER ONLY-private party, no dealers. Now, you might be fooled in to thinking that this would insure that you will only deal with a reasonable person who wants to sell a great car for a great price. This could not be further from the truth. Here are some clues that you may not be chatting with Bob, the college student who only wants to sell his VW Golf with a sunroof because he needs the cash to cover books for next semester. First, look for the license plate. If it begins with the letter P, that is a dealer, trying to pull a fast one. If the tag is missing, that is a dealer. If the picture was taken and the car was behind a fence getting a detail, its dealer. If the price on the window is $4,999… do I have to even say it?
Speaking of the police, there are some cities and counties that now offer “Craigslist Safe Zones” that are located in the parking lots of various police stations. Hillsborough County and Bradenton have several, so check with the municipality where you live so you don’t end up in the back of a windowless van.
Erica Habedank | CW44 Tampa Bay
