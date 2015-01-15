UFO Watchers Claim NASA Cut Live Stream After Alien Sighting

380363 01: A car topped with a model spacecraft, and encouraging people to welcome extraterrestrial beings, is parked on property near Jamul, CA, October 15, 2000, purchased by the Unarius Academy of Science to serve as a future landing site for "space brothers" from other planets. According to the academy, a spaceship carrying 1,000 alien scientists from the planet Myton will arrive on Earth in the year 2001, landing on a raised landform that was once part of an Atlantean continent in the Caribbean Sea. If humans are spritually ready, a total of 33 flying saucers from different planets will land in a towering stack near Jamul, CA to create an international university and introduce new technologies to save planet Earth from self-destruction. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

UFO hunters claim NASA has been cutting its live feed from outside the International Space Station every time a UFO shows up. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)