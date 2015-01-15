UFO Watchers Claim NASA Cut Live Stream After Alien Sighting

January 15, 2015 9:36 PM
Filed Under: Aliens, extraterrestrial life, International Space Station, UFO

SEATTLE (CBS Tampa) – UFO watchers complain NASA has been cutting its live feed of the International Space Station just when it keeps getting good…meaning as soon as a strange object appears…reports the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

The alien-hunting website Disclose.TV claims Toby Lundh spotted an unidentified flying object just outside the station while he was monitoring the feed on January 6th.

But after taking several screen shots, Lundh told the site the feed was mysteriously interrupted.

According to Lundh’s text messages, he has found that there are “always some UFOs showing up” and that NASA always cuts the feed when the objects appear.

Back in October a pair of UFO hunters saw a strange object near the station during a spacewalk.

The space agency has not yet responded to the allegation.

