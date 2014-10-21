Florida Man Accused Of Stealing Nearly 250 Political Signs

SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS Tampa) – A man has been accused of stealing 244 political signs from the side of the road.

Steve Good refers to these signs as trash.

“I see this as visual blight beyond anything that’s even remotely acceptable,” he told WTSP-TV. “All I see is trash, on the street, of my home.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Good as been picking these signs up.

He has taking down dozens of campaign signs and then posting about it on social media.

No political party is immune. The signs that he has collected come from 158 different candidates. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office estimates that the signs cost $1,220.

Investigators were able to locate Good from his Facebook account. The signs were posted on land with the land owner’s permission.

“I’m upset that it’s gone this far,” Pauline Good, Steve’s wife, told WTSP.

Pauline is worried her husband may face charges. “What goes around comes around, I am so disillusioned,” she added.

Good gave all the signs back but he still does not like them.

“I wanted to drive down a street and now be outraged,” he told the station.

The Hernando County State Attorney’s office is reviewing the case and charges are pending.

“Sorry, I’m not a sheep. Get the cattle prod out,” he said.

