ESPN Analyst Jason Whitlock On Michael Sam: ‘I’d Be Very Tempted To Cut The Guy Today’

ESPN analyst Jason Whitlock joined Booger and Rich to discuss Michael Sam’s docuseries about coming out and being drafted in the NFL.

Whitlock said that he feels like Michael Sam is contradicting himself. Sam said that he wants to be viewed as a football player, but now he’s doing a docuseries that’s going to take away from football. He also said he’s a staunch supporter of Sam coming out but right now he feels duped.

“I think it’s very contradictory, and I’m someone who supported Michael Sam and understood the importance of his involvement in professional football; but he has certainly called into question to me everything about him, including what we saw on draft day,” he said. “Everything seems orchestrated now. We didn’t know that there was a documentary TV show already in the process of being filmed and now we do. Now we judge everything in that light and we have to wonder, was it genuine emotion? Or is this a part of a reality TV show?”

Whitlock pointed out that it seems like Sam is taking advantage of his position and it’s evident by him selling his own merchandise online:

“I feel duped. Again, he’s got a website up selling t-shirts – it’s a merchandise store. This all looks like a cash grab more than a guy that wants to be a great football player as he has said. I don’t wanna come down too hard on Michael Sam, he comes from a very difficult background with his family and as we saw on draft day he was not surrounded by family as most people are on draft day, he was surrounded by two of his handlers and his boyfriend. You have to wonder if he’s not being manipulated and influenced because everyone that I know that knows him as a football player says he’s very passionate about football, but here he is now as a 7th-round pick, a guy who is a longshot to make the roster, he’s now involving himself with a reality TV show, he’s got a website up hawking t-shirts, his agents cut a deal to be producers on this show, his publicist cut a deal to be a producer on this show, again it just doesn’t pass the smell test in terms of authenticity. It’s disappointing because I think whoever is maneuvering him needs to understand, the most important thing he has to do is make the football team. If he doesn’t make the football team all their causes, concerns about the LGBT community, the selling of merchandise, it all goes away.”