Board Member Wants Dress Code For Parents Dropping Kids Off At High School

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS Tampa) — A Florida high school wants to set a dress code for parents.

Broward County School Board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood brought up the idea during a meeting after noticing parents dropping their kids off at Boyd Anderson High School while wearing saggy pants that exposes their underwear and curlers in their hair.

“We have dads showing up in sagging pants,” Osgood said, according to the Sun Sentinel. “It’s hard for me to tell a child not to show up for school with hair curlers, pajamas or short shorts if they see parents wearing them. Parents need to lead by example.”

It’s highly unlikely a dress code for parents could be enforced, but Osgood would like the situation to be addressed by principals during the school’s Parent Night.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Osgood also wants to have a forum with parents about the way they dress in September.

“We might make it into a fashion show,” Osgood stated, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The high school does have a dress code for its students.

“Proper dress code, being in class on time ready to learn, respect for oneself and others are nonnegotiable expectations at Boyd Anderson High,” the school’s website states.