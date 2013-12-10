Best New Year’s Eve Parties And Fireworks In Tampa Bay

The time of year has arrived for that inevitable question our holiday brains tend to delay until the 11th hour: “What are you doing for New Years?” We’ve collected a list of the best club, bar and street firework displays where you can dance, eat and toast “good-bye” to 2013 and “hello” to 2014.

Parties With Fireworks



–

Alcohol Free First Night St. Pete

Downtown St. Petersburg

www.firstnightstpete.com

Time: 4 PM – Midnight Price: $5 per child & $10 per adult.

A citywide, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown St. Pete featuring tons of live entertainment and 2 fireworks displays. Adults and children are encouraged to come out to multiple venues throughout the area for an evening filled with live entertainment including music, dance and two fireworks displays (8 p.m. & midnight) to ring in 2014 alcohol free.

Light Up Tampa Bay

Channelside Bay Plaza

Tampa | www.channelsidebayplaza.com

Time: 5 PM – 1 AM Price: FREE parking is extra

Enjoy live music, dining, nightlife and of course Fireworks. The New Year’s Fireworks show will kickoff when the ball drops at midnight. Live music and DJs will be playing in the courtyard all night.

Light It Up Clearwater Beach Fireworks

Clearwater Beach

www.lightitupclearwater.com

Price: FREE if seen from the beach Hours: Fireworks at midnight

–

Related: More Great NYE Firework Displays Around Tampa Bay

–

Starlite’s NYE Dinner Cruise & Fireworks



Corey Causeway

3400 Pasadena Ave. South

South Pasadena, FL 33707

www.starlitediningcruises.com

Pice: $114.95 Hours: 9 PM – 2 AM

Cruise into 2014 on a luxury yacht and indulge with a sit-down dinner and complimentary premium open bar throughout the evening, and a champagne toast at midnight while watching Fireworks.

Related: Best Restaurants In Tampa Bay Open For Christmas

–

Biggest, Best & Wildest NYE Parties

–

Hard Rock Cafe “Pop the Cork” Party

Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Cafe

5223 N Orient Road

www.seminolehardrocktampa.com

Price: 21+ only $85 advance $95 day of Hours: 9 PM – till you drop

The Hard Rock Cafe has Tampa Bay’s Only all night NYE party that let’s you gamble away 2013 and then ring in 2014 from all U.S. times zones. You can even sleep it off NYD in their trendy hotel. NYE Package includes: Four drinks tickets, Hard Rock Cafe inspired appetizers, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, live entertainment and free admission into West Coast Toast after 1 AM.

Aqua Eve

Florida Aquarium

Channelside Tampa

www.flaquarium.org

Hours: 9 PM – 1 AM

Price: $85 – $110

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a splash at The Florida Aquarium’s Aqua-Eve! Dancing, live music, complimentary food, beer and wine (cash hard liquor bar) along with a champagne toast and the best view in town for an amazing fireworks display at midnight. The Florida Aquarium’s Aqua-Eve party is the premiere New Years Eve party in Tampa to ring in 2014!

Hogan’s Beach NYE Buffet & Masquerade Party

Hogan’s Beach Tampa

7700 Courtney Campbell CSWY

hogansbeachtampa.com

Price: $40 Hours: 8 PM – 3 PM

Hogan’s Beach 21+ NYE party offers live outdoor entertainment, a mechanical shark ride, authentic tiki bars, a giant video screen on the beach, as well as indoor and beachfront dance floors with DJ’s and a live band. Hogan’s has one of the best views of all three of Tampa Bay NYE firework displays. Buffet includes carving,pasta, sushi and dessert stations. Free midnight toast and party favors. Evening hosted by Hulk Hogan and The Mouth Of The South. Hogan’s has 30 beers on tap and 20 wines by the glass. To Buy tickets click HERE.

Club Prana’s NYE Masquerade Ball

1619 E 7th Ave.

Tampa’s Yobor City

www.clubprana.com

Cover: For 18+ $30 – $50 Hours: 9 PM – 3 AM

Five levels of NYE fun for the 18+ party crowd, there’s even sky bar that you dance, drink and watch the Tampa midnight fireworks from.

NYE Hat Trick Party With Baby Anne

The Amphitheatre – Ybor

1609 E. 7th Ave.

Tampa, FL 33605

www.amptampa.com

Cover: First 300 people 18+ FREE then $15 – $22 Hours: 9 PM – 3 AM

Got a sick looking hat? Wear it to the biggest and only Hat Trick NYE party in Tampa Bay. DJ/recording artist Baby Anne will be mixing the music. She has blazed a trail across North America with her DJ sets and original productions. Her signature recipe is a delicious fusion of high energy Electro Breaks and Miami Bass seasoned with funky beats and driving bass lines. Balloon drop at midnight.

—

Sheppard’s Resort Beach Club

619 S. Gulfview Blvd.

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

www.shephards.com

Cover: $25 – $25 21+ only Hours:

This Clearwater Beach resort has one of the hottest and wildest NYE parties on the Pinellas side of Tampa Bay. Their indoor and outdoor clubs sit directly on their beach. It’s the perfect place on Clearwater Beach to club, Tiki hut or dance in 2014. It’s really 3 club parties in one. Midnight Champagne toast and view of Clearwater Beach Fireworks.

Push Ultra Lounge NYE Bash

128 3rd St. S. (Enter on 2nd Ave. S.)

St. Pete, FL 33701

www.pushlounge.com

Cover: $25 Hours: 9 PM – 3 AM

Push Ultra Lounge is an upscale 21+ nightclub located in Downtown St. Petersburg. This exciting club has 2 levels and over 10,000 square feet of NYE party space. They have an indoor dance floor, outdoor covered patio, and rooftop deck overlooking the city where you can see the St. Petersburg fireworks while having your midnight champagne toast.

–

The Rooftop’s Moulin Rouge NYE Party

Hyde Park Village

1610 West Swann Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

www.therooftopeve.com

Hours: 9 PM to 2 AM

Price: $150-$175

Mysterious and elegant, this upscale New Year’s Eve party Don a mask (this year’s theme is “Moulin Rouge”) for the midnight reveal and enjoy complimentary spirits, wine, beer and champagne — all paired with live entertainment by Love Struck Robot and DJ Papi and a breathtaking view of Tampa’s NYE fireworks and a midnight buffet. Last year’s event sold out.

NYE Celebration New York Style

Club Skye with WiLD 94.1

1509 E. 8th Ave.

Ybor City

www.skyetampa.com

Hours: 8 PM – Close

Cover: Everyone Free til 10 PM

Experience a New York Style New Year’s with Snow Falling in the Club. DJ spinning Hits and Hip Hop all night. Star Lounge will spin top 40/open. Complimentary champagne toast and cash balloon drop at midnight. Radio station Wild 94.1 broadcast 11 – 1 AM.

–

–