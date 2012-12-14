Police: Man Tries To Drown Wife In Dog Bowl After Fight Over Frozen Pizza

December 14, 2012 7:41 AM
Filed Under: 12-12-12, Attempted murder, Battery, daytona beach news-journal, Debra Watson, domestic battery by strangulation, Richard Watson

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (CBS Tampa) – Orange City police say a man tried to kill his wife by holding her head in a dog bowl full of water after they fought over pizza.

Police arrested Richard Watson, 47, after they received a violent disturbance report in an apartment.

According to the police report, Debra Watson started watching the “12-12-12” benefit concert while her husband was in another room and he joined her after his show was over.

The two then got into a fight about the frozen pizza that was cooked after Richard Watson complained the crust was “raw” and flung his dinner plate on the floor. Debra Watson also threw her plate on the floor in response.

Police say that is when Richard Watson tackled his wife, grabbed her head, and shoved her face into the dog’s water bowl.

“She felt her life was going to end,” Orange City Commander Jason Sampsell told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The paper reports that Debra was able to break free, but then her husband backed her against a corner and tried to strangle her.

Richard Watson has been charged with attempted murder, battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

