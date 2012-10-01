David Guetta Releases “She Wolf” Music Video Featuring Sia

October 1, 2012 12:49 PM
Filed Under: David Guetta, she wolf, sia

David Guetta is one of the world’s top DJs. Sia, thanks to her recent reinvention as an electronica siren, is rising through the ranks to play a leading role in many of 2012’s beat driven anthems, including another Guetta production “Titanium,” as well as Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones.”

“She Wolf” is the first single from Guetta’s sixth full-length studio release; a reboot of his platinum selling, Grammy nominated, Nothing But The Beat with six new tracks, reproduced as Nothing But The Beat 2.0. Other collaborations on 2.0 include Usher, Nicki Minaj, Timbaland and Tegan & Sara.

The video for “She Wolf” leaves viewers scratching their heads. With cinematography a la Girl With The Dragon Tattoo filmed on the set of Game Of Thrones the clip intrigues. A naked woman who shape-shifts into a wolf is introduced at the video’s start. Suddenly that wolf is shown galloping gracefully across a snowy landscape as she’s chased by a group of Nordic cavemen on a husky-driven dogsled whose obvious intent is to kill the heroine with their bows and arrows.

Now the wolf is cornered and her fate appears to be sealed unless the secret weapon in your paws happens to be the eternal thumping of David Guetta’s breakbeat.

Arrows fly, two miss and a third should effectively be a kill shot. Instead, the wolf turns and stares down her predators with her luminous green eyes and stamps one paw on the earth. This relatively small gesture produces a seismic attack that simultaneously melts the hunters faces, shatters their bodies into glass-shard pieces and reveals her TRON-inspired exoskeleton.

Filmed in Iceland and directed by Hiro Murai “She Wolf” is both beautiful and highly strange. Watch the full video here to decide for yourself, trailer below.

-Tim Mudd & Jennifer Markham, Energy 103.7/San Diego

Comments

One Comment

  1. Campervans Iceland (@CampersIceland) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

    What a fantastic tune and video. Always great to see Iceland in music videos with big artists. Here is a list (and a playlist) of many of the videos that has been filmed here:
    http://www.rent.is/blog/music-videos-shot-in-iceland
    Enjoy!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia