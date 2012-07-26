Police: Drunk Mom Left Kids Alone Inside Car To Go To Strip Club

July 26, 2012 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Brandi Jo Roman, child neglect, Mons Venus, Tampa Police Department

TAMPA (CBS Tampa) — A Tampa mom is accused of leaving her kids in the car while she went to a strip club.

According to a Tampa Police Department report, Brandi Jo Roman’s two small children – including a crying 3-year-old – were found alone in a car outside the Mons Venus strip club after authorities were notified by a good Samaritan.

Police spotted a can of malt liquor inside the car when they took the kids out to comfort them.

Police say they then went inside the club and confronted an intoxicated Roman who was sitting near the stage. She allegedly told authorities that she left her kids inside the car watching a movie so she can go to the strip club to drink more.

Roman was arrested without incident and was charged with child neglect. She is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail under $2,000 bond.

Florida Department of Children and Families took the kids into custody.

